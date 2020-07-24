The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is going to take place confirmed Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday afternoon and ever since MS Dhoni fans cannot keep a lid over their emotions. Fans have not got to see the former India skipper play a cricket match since India's World Cup exit last year. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni was set to make a comeback to cricket in the IPL - which was initially set to take place in March and CSK had already started their training camp - but things came to a halt due to the pandemic and the tournament was postponed indefinitely. <p></p> <p></p>Now, with the confirmation of the IPL dates, it is certain Dhoni will lead the CSK troops in the T20 tournament and that has, as expected, set Twitterverse ablaze. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how social media reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Great to know <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> is happening. <p></p>I'm excited and looking forward to see <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> play again! &#x1f4aa;&#x1f3fb;</p> <p></p> Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) <a href="https://twitter.com/srikidambi/status/1286576331547787266?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">sept 19.....we r cmg&#x1f973;&#x1f973;&#x1f973;&#x1f525;&#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> &#x1f60e;</p> <p></p>THALA DARSHANAM &#x1f64f;&#x270a;&#x270a;<a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/i6HV7ALTUU">pic.twitter.com/i6HV7ALTUU</a> <p></p> <p></p> SuryaBhai&#x1f525; (@MB_MSDIAN_FAN) <a href="https://twitter.com/MB_MSDIAN_FAN/status/1286582253502398466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Waiting for Thala Entry<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CSK</a> <a href="https://t.co/PnZ4q2vj6J">pic.twitter.com/PnZ4q2vj6J</a></p> <p></p> Arunkumar (@Arunkum98858307) <a href="https://twitter.com/Arunkum98858307/status/1286582157108862977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> to be held in UAE</p> <p></p>Dying to see him playing once again &#x1f60d;&#x2665;&#x1f64f;<a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/74Y2hBWQSO">pic.twitter.com/74Y2hBWQSO</a> <p></p> <p></p> VIDHI &#x1f984; (@VidhiBhatia7) <a href="https://twitter.com/VidhiBhatia7/status/1286577148614959104?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> to be held in UAE.</p> <p></p>Retweet if you are waiting for Dhoni-storm. &#x1f973;&#x1f49b;&#x1f981; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/MgSW78EQZe">pic.twitter.com/MgSW78EQZe</a> <p></p> <p></p> Zomato Girl (@TumhariPanoti) <a href="https://twitter.com/TumhariPanoti/status/1286568788456955904?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sep 19 King arrives&#x1f981;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> &#x1f525; <a href="https://t.co/0aHN68Sqjo">pic.twitter.com/0aHN68Sqjo</a></p> <p></p> Sheik Mohamed (@mersalsh4800296) <a href="https://twitter.com/mersalsh4800296/status/1286573445015154688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This Entry is all what I want to see.....!!!&#x1f525;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/chennaisuperkings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#chennaisuperkings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/N4WvvyhP9c">pic.twitter.com/N4WvvyhP9c</a></p> <p></p> Vicky &#x1f525; (@iamonlySG) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamonlySG/status/1286567515930255361?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><b><em>"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,"</em> </b> Patel told IANS. <p></p> <p></p>He also said that the India tour of Australia is also on. He said by then the Caribbean Premier League and the England-Australia series will also end, so the overseas players will be available. Adding further he said that the final matters will be discussed in a meeting next week. <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>"The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,"</em></strong> Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>In all probability, the training sessions will start soon and fans would look forward to watching their favourite take the field in yellow again.