New Delhi: MS Dhoni's committed a rare wicketkeeping blunder on Sunday during CSK's IPL 2023 match against KKR and the video that episode is now going viral on social media platforms.

MS Dhoni created history on Friday (April 21) during CSK's sixth match of the IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad by becoming the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to complete 200 dismissals. But on Sunday (April 23), during his team's seventh match of the IPL 2023, which was played against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, he committed a rare wicketkeeping error. The 41-year-old stumper, who is one of the finest wicketkeepers of all time, committed a blunder with the gloves after Ravindra Jadeja was denied by the zing bails in a dramatic run-out opportunity for CSK.

The incident took place during the ninth over of KKR's innings when Jadeja was bowling his first over and Jason Roy was at strike. On the last ball of the over, Jadeja bowled a fuller one, which the English batter punched straight back to him. Rinku Singh was at the non-striker's end, and he had stepped out of his crease to complete a run, but showing great presence of mind, Jadeja sensed the run-out opportunity, and he collected the ball in no time and threw it straight towards the wicket at the non-striker's end between his legs and without even looking at the target. The ball did hit the stumps, but Rinku survived because the zing bails didn't come off.

In the TV replays, it was clearly visible that Rinku was way out of his crease, and had the bails came off, he would have been on his way back to the pavilion.

But if one thinks the episode ends here, then it didn't, and there was a second part to it as well, and this time it involved Dhoni as well. After being denied by the zing bails, Jadeja collected the ball and threw it to the other end, as Roy had also taken off for a single after the all-rounder's failed run-out attempt. Dhoni was quick to collect the ball but failed to dismiss Roy as he committed a rare error and the ball slipped out of his hands.

Here's the video of Dhoni committing a rare error.