MS Dhoni Cried That Night, He Became Emotional: Harbhajan Singh Shares Never-Heard Before Tale About CSK Skipper

Harbhajan revealed that the incident occurred in 2018, when CSK were returning to the Indian Premier League after being suspended for two seasons for alleged involvement in the IPL betting scandal.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is one of the most-loved cricketers and fans love him for his calm and composed nature. He is one of the greatest minds in the games that don't break under pressure, but instead makes the most out of the situation and turns the table on his opponents.

Dhoni's strong and emotionally intelligent personality is one of the biggest reasons behind him being such a tough competitor on the field. However, Dhoni's former teammate from both the Indian and CSK camp, Harbhajan Singh revealed that Dhoni once even wept while being surrounded by his CSK teammates.

Harbhajan Reveals Untold Story About MS Dhoni "There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?," said Harbhajan Singh during a segment on Star Sports.

"Yes, of course, even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us," Tahir replied.