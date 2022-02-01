Bengaluru: The IPL Auction is set to take place on February 12-13 in Bengaluru. While the preparations have peaked keeping the Covid guidelines in mind, the good news for fans is that – MS Dhoni could be present for CSK at the table during the auction. Not only will this excite fans, but will also help CSK pick wisely as Dhoni would bring in all his experience while placing bids. A CSK management member confirmed that Dhoni is in Chennai for the auction discussions as of now.

“Mahi is in Chennai for the auction discussions. He is likely to be present for the auction. But it is his call and a call will be made close to the auction,” a CSK team management member told InsideSport.