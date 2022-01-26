Mumbai: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are arguably the two best captains to have led India. Now that Kohli has resigned as captain in Tests, there are comparisons being made with Dhoni. While Kohli has a better win percentage, Dhoni, on the other hand, has been better at ICC events. Ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has now weighed in on the debate and compared the two leaders.

As per Manjrekar, Dhoni never had the same energy as Kohli did yet got the results and that is what counts.

“MS Dhoni didn’t have the same energy on the field but he had great results. So Virat didn’t win or lose only because of this. I judge a leader by the playing XI; that was a major issue with Virat,” Manjrekar said during an interview with Network 18.