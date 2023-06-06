MS Dhoni Donate 60 Crore For Orisha Train Accident Victims- Fact Check
According to many Whatsapp texts and tweets MS Dhoni has donated RS 60 crore but is it true?
New Delhi: Recently, an unfortunate train accident happened in the Balasore district of Odisha, which actually shook the whole world. Many people lost their lives, and many more are injured. Celebrities and sportspersons all over the world came forward to contribute and help the families of the victims of the train accident.
According to several reports, WhatsApp texts, and tweets circulating all over the internet, former India captain MS Dhoni has donated a whopping amount of Rs 60 crore towards the Odisha train tragedy victims.
However, after a fact check by Cricket Country, there is no confirmation that the Chennai Super Kings captain has actually donated Rs 60 crore. It is fake news, and Dhoni never announced anything about his contribution.
Earlier, there were reports that Virat Kohli would also be donating a certain amout towards the relief of the victims families. Even that is not confirmed.
Chahal Donates 1 Lakh For Victims of Odisha Train Accident
Star Indian pacer also came forward and donated 1 lakh rupees as charity work for a gaming channel named Scout.
Yuzi Chahal donated 1 Lakh for the Odisha train accident in the stream conducted by the "scOut" gaming channel for charity work for the train accident. pic.twitter.com/nCNHzEc5jB
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 5, 2023
Not just Chahal, according to reports, but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag too has made some significant contributions. He has also promised to provide education for the children who lost their parents from this devastating accident in his boarding school.
"In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School's boarding facility," the former India opener tweeted.
"Also salute all the brave men and women who have been at the forefront of the rescue operations and the medical team and volunteers who have been voluntarily donating blood. We are together in this", he added.
