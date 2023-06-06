MS Dhoni Donate 60 Crore For Orisha Train Accident Victims- Fact Check 

New Delhi: Recently, an unfortunate train accident happened in the Balasore district of Odisha, which actually shook the whole world. Many people lost their lives, and many more are injured. Celebrities and sportspersons all over the world came forward to contribute and help the families of the victims of the train accident.

According to several reports, WhatsApp texts, and tweets circulating all over the internet, former India captain MS Dhoni has donated a whopping amount of Rs 60 crore towards the Odisha train tragedy victims.

However, after a fact check by Cricket Country, there is no confirmation that the Chennai Super Kings captain has actually donated Rs 60 crore. It is fake news, and Dhoni never announced anything about his contribution.

Earlier, there were reports that Virat Kohli would also be donating a certain amout towards the relief of the victims families. Even that is not confirmed.

Chahal Donates 1 Lakh For Victims of Odisha Train Accident

Star Indian pacer also came forward and donated 1 lakh rupees as charity work for a gaming channel named Scout.