New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have started IPL 2023 on a positive note, winning two and losing two games. CSK is all set to take on RCB in a mouth-watering encounter at the M Chinnaswami Stadium on 17th April.

Speculations are rife that the IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to play his last IPL game in Chennai and with IPL returning to home and away format, Dhoni has fulfilled his wish of playing in front of the Chennai crowd. Though supremely fit, the 41-year-old Dhoni might not play in the next season of the IPL.

In a recent event, Dhoni dropped a big hint about his retirement. When asked if IPL 2023 will be Dhoni's last, the CSK skipper said that there is plenty of time left to think about retirement, adding that if he speaks anything right now, CSK coach Stephen Fleming will be under pressure.

"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the room burst into laughter.