MS Dhoni spoke on his IPL retirement and said that there is plenty of time left to think about his retirement
New Delhi: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have started IPL 2023 on a positive note, winning two and losing two games. CSK is all set to take on RCB in a mouth-watering encounter at the M Chinnaswami Stadium on 17th April.
Speculations are rife that the IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni has time and again said that he wants to play his last IPL game in Chennai and with IPL returning to home and away format, Dhoni has fulfilled his wish of playing in front of the Chennai crowd. Though supremely fit, the 41-year-old Dhoni might not play in the next season of the IPL.
In a recent event, Dhoni dropped a big hint about his retirement. When asked if IPL 2023 will be Dhoni's last, the CSK skipper said that there is plenty of time left to think about retirement, adding that if he speaks anything right now, CSK coach Stephen Fleming will be under pressure.
"There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the room burst into laughter.
MS Dhoni To Play At M Chinnaswami Stadium, Bangalore For The Final Time?
Meanwhile, there are high chances that MS Dhoni will retire after IPL 2023 which makes RCB vs CSK match a very emotional game for Bangalore fans and this will be the final time MS Dhoni will play at the Chinnaswami Stadium. Speaking on MS Dhoni's retirement, Dhoni's close friend and former CSK teammate Kedar Jadhav said that he is 2000 per cent sure that Dhoni will not play in IPL 2024.
"I am telling you this with 2,000 per cent certainty that this will be MS Dhoni's final season as a player in IPL. Dhoni will turn 42 this July. Although still fit, Dhoni is also a human after all. So, I think this will be his final season. Fans shouldn't be missing any of his matches, they should be watching every ball he's in the field," Kedar told during an interaction with News18 CricketNext.
