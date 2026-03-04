MS Dhoni faces fine for traffic norm violation, amount revealed

MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 1,000 for overspeeding in Ranchi after a traffic monitoring system detected the violation.

India’s legendary former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 1,000 for overspeeding in his hometown Ranchi. The star cricketer, who continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was issued an e-challan under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act after a traffic monitoring system caught the speed violation. Accoding to a report.

CSK reveal new jersey for IPL 2026

Dhoni will next be seen in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colours in IPL 2026, which starts in the last week of March. CSK unveiled their team jersey for the upcoming season on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Chennai-based franchise posted a video revealing the new jersey. In the caption, CSK wrote:

“ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!“

CSK had a tough IPL 2025 season

Five-time IPL champions CSK had a very poor run in the 2025 edition. In the 14 matches they played, CSK lost 10 and finished last in the IPL 2025 points table.

Big squad changes ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the 2026 season, CSK made several major changes to their squad. The biggest move was trading all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to get wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

With the 44-year-old superstar MS Dhoni set to play another IPL season, CSK will be aiming to win their sixth title in 2026.

Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2025

Dhoni had a quiet season in IPL 2025. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with his highest score being 30 not out. He also captained CSK in some matches when Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured.

Bright spots from young Players

The emergence of young hard-hitting stars Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel was a positive sign for CSK last season. Ahead of this season, they also made two record-breaking buys: UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crore – making them the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad for IPL 2026

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 crore), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 crore), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 crore), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 crore), Matt Henry (Rs 2 crore).