New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is having a great run in IPL 2023. With five wins in nine matches, the team is placed fifth on the points table. CSK suffered a close loss to Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which was their second successive loss at home, having lost to Rajasthan Royals previously.

Chennai Super Kings is a brand today and MS Dhoni is the sole reason for CSK's massive fan following. Dhoni is probably playing his final IPL as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to retire after playing in Chennai and the wicketkeeper-batter got his wish fulfilled in the ongoing season after IPL returned to its original home and away format after four years.

The fans are also leaving no stone unturned to give MS Dhoni a fitting farewell. A popular Youtuber is also going the distance to pay tributes to MS Dhoni. Youtuber named Gaurav Taneja is covering a 2400 KM journey from Delhi to Chennai on cycle, just to watch MS Dhoni play.