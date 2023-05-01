Advertisement

MS Dhoni Fan Takes Love For CSK Captain To Next Level, Travels 2400 KM From Delhi To Chennai On Cycle

MS Dhoni is probably playing his final IPL as a player and fans are leaving no stone unturned to give him a fitting farewell.

Updated: May 1, 2023 12:48 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings is having a great run in IPL 2023. With five wins in nine matches, the team is placed fifth on the points table. CSK suffered a close loss to Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, which was their second successive loss at home, having lost to Rajasthan Royals previously.

Chennai Super Kings is a brand today and MS Dhoni is the sole reason for CSK's massive fan following. Dhoni is probably playing his final IPL as a player. Dhoni time and again has said that he wants to retire after playing in Chennai and the wicketkeeper-batter got his wish fulfilled in the ongoing season after IPL returned to its original home and away format after four years.

The fans are also leaving no stone unturned to give MS Dhoni a fitting farewell. A popular Youtuber is also going the distance to pay tributes to MS Dhoni. Youtuber named Gaurav Taneja is covering a 2400 KM journey from Delhi to Chennai on cycle, just to watch MS Dhoni play.

They Are Trying To Give Me Farewell: MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is appreciative of the support CSK are getting in the ongoing IPL 2023. "I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd," said Dhoni in a post-match presentation after a win against KKR.

MS Dhoni Turning Turning Back The Clock

MS Dhoni hasn't batted much in the IPL 2023 and has mostly got to play a few deliveries in the final over. However, Dhoni has ensured that fans witness vintage Dhoni in the limited time he is on the field with the bat in hand. In CSK's previous match against PBKS, Dhoni smashed two sixes of the final two balls of CSK's innings.

