<strong>Ranchi:</strong> From fans getting his name inked to fans gheraoing him wherever he goes, MS Dhoni is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world - if not the most popular. The Ranchi-born cricketer has a massive fan following and recently the world got to witness that. Ajay Gill, who is 18-years-old, walked 1,400 km from his village Jalan Kheda in the Hisar district of Haryana to meet MS Dhoni in Ranchi. <p></p> <p></p>This is a story done by The Telegraph that has caught the attention of fans. The barber from Hissar walked all the way to Ranchi but unfortunately could not catch a glimpse of the maverick CSK skipper. As per Gill, he walked 16 days to meet his idol for 10 minutes. He started his journey from Hissar on July 29. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni was not there in Ranchi as he was with the CSK squad which is getting ready for the remainder of the IPL season. <p></p> <p></p>As per the same report, Gill caught the attention of a few passersby in Ranchi because of his look, which is similar to Dhoni. His hair was coloured yellow, orange, dark blue and light blue - the CSK colours - and he had also partially tonsured his head in such a manner that "Dhoni" was written on one side and his nickname "Mahi" on the other side. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai Super Kings will be back in action when the UAE leg of the IPL resumes on September 19 against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE after the outbreak of COVID-19 in various team bubbles at Ahmedabad and New Delhi. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai is currently in second place in the points table with 10 points from seven matches. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;