MS Dhoni Fit To Play? CSK's Playing XI For IPL 2023 Match Against RCB

Mr. Dhoni was seen limping a bit after the last game, raising questions over his availability for the game against RCB.

New Delhi: The 24th game of the ongoing IPL 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Monday (April 17).

RCB have finally found their winning form after losing two matches in a row, RCB is currently in seventh place with two wins in four matches, while CSK is in sixth place with two wins in four matches due to a better NRR over Bangalore.

With the match scheduled to take place in Bangalore, there is not much to separate them when it comes to the overall stats. They have played each other on 9 occasions at the Chinnaswamy stadium since its inception. Both teams have won four times with one match being abandoned due to rain.

The blockbuster clash promises the return of MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in Bengaluru after a gap of four years. Chennai will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper M.S. Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle.

Dhoni has been coming out to bat at number eight, he has managed to make an impact and almost took his team over the line in the last ball finish against the Royals.

Match Details Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 Match 24

Date & Time: Monday, April 17, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wayne Parnell.