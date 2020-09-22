MS Dhoni is once again facing flak from fans after not coming up in the order against Rajasthan Royals when the side was chasing 217 in Sharjah on Tuesday. Wickets kept falling and the intent was missing from the batsman. This attitude did not go down well with the fans as they were expecting, like Smith, as the captain Dhoni would promote himself up the order and take the bulls by its horns, but that was not to be the case.

Even after the fifth wicket fell, Dhoni did not walk out and Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat himself. Fans found everything about the run-chase strange and Dhoni was at the receiving end.

Here is how fans reacted:

My opinion why isn’t dhoni coming pic.twitter.com/6AovYtUGSs Aman Singh Rana™❌ (@Rana_Rajput8) September 22, 2020

Get ready for tweets like ”Dhoni has still in it,why did you retire!” Or “That’s why Dhoni retired,no matter what,We still love you” 😂🤣#IPL2020 #RRvsCSK #RRvCSK #Dream11IPL 🇮🇳 A i$H 🇮🇳 (@HumourActivist) September 22, 2020

Dhoni will play for NRR while Faf trying to win it from here I guess..#CSKvsRR Sports Geek (@sportsgeek07) September 22, 2020

Want to see front foot defence of dhoni 😍 Waited for months#CSK Sir Chahal 🐐 (@nitinmehlawat1) September 22, 2020

So Murali Karthik just said, “Dhoni won’t hit now, he’ll take it deep.” Aur kitna deep bhai??? #CSKvsRR Bpun (@Bpun12) September 22, 2020

At the time of filing the copy, Dhoni and Faf Du Plessis were at the crease and the score was 143 for six. CSK is way beyond the ninth ball and Dhoni is struggling to get a move on in the middle after having walked in at No 7. One has to admit that the Royals were better planned and executed their plans to perfection. CSK now need 79 off 24 balls.