Former India skipper MS Dhoni – who turned 39 last month – is set to make a comeback to cricket after a year and a half in the upcoming season of the IPL in UAE, but former BCCI selector Roger Binny feels the legend is past his prime and should make way for youngsters. He also felt that he is not as effective as a finisher as he used to be and has lost a bit of his fitness.

“Seeing him the last couple of seasons, he (MS Dhoni) is past the best cricket of his and what he’s capable of doing – turning around matches from losing positions, with sheer intelligence and power. And the way he motivated his players too,” Binny told SportsKeeda in an interview. “He’s lost a bit of fitness and there are younger players coming through the system. He’s past his best really, and he would be the right judge for that.”

Hailing India’s most successful captain Dhoni for respecting the players from the past, Binny said he is extremely down-to-earth and would come and tell you what he wants.

“One thing we admired MS Dhoni for was that he had great respect for past cricketers. He was a very down-to-earth person and had a lot of respect and time for cricketers. He’d come and discuss with you and tell you what he wanted,” Binny stated.

He also stated that it is great to work with him.

“He was the man on the field and we had to give him what he wanted but he wouldn’t demand it. He’d speak with the Chairman and the selectors and we didn’t have any arguments or fights. It was excellent to work with him,” he concluded.