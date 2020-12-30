MS Dhoni Has Not Done Well Enough In To Be In The T20 Team Of The Decade: Aakash Chopra Sparks Controversy

Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra could well have sparked controversy by his recent comments on MS Dhoni. Chopra on Wednesday said he feels former India skipper MS Dhoni has not done enough to be in the T20I Men’s T20I Team of The Decade. He also slammed the ICC for not having England wicketkeeper-batsman in the star-studded XI.

In his Facebook video, Aakash Chopra said, “I am slightly intrigued because if you talk about T20Is in this decade, neither has India won anything nor has Dhoni done that well in T20Is. We are making a T20I team and it does not have players like Jos Buttler etc.”

The former India opener also reckoned that the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade does not make enough sense as it does not feature premier Pakistan batsman Babar Azam – who has dominated the ICC rankings.

“My major bone of contention is that it seems they have not made the T20I team at all. They are making the team of the decade and it is not only about the Pakistani thing why none of their players are there but it just doesn’t make sense,” Chopra added.

Not just Chopra, former Pakistan cricketers like Rashid Latif and Shoaib Akhtar also questioned ICC for not picking any cricketer. Social media users have also reacted after ICC did not have any Pakistani cricketer in any of the lists.

Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah dominated the list.