Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar feels that Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni needs to bat higher up the order to guide his team. CSK suffered a humiliating 7-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals in their opening match IPL 14.

MS Dhoni came to bat at no. 7 against Delhi and departed on a second-ball duck. It was the fourth duck for the former Indian captain in IPL. Gavaskar feels CSK have a couple of exciting youngsters and Dhoni need to guide them by batting up the order.

“As far as Chennai Super Kings are concerned, MS Dhoni has to take a call on his batting order. Deep down, he might be thinking he is going to bat only the last 4-5 overs. But he also needs to guide the team a little. He is got a team of some youngsters, even Sam Curran is not too old when it comes to international experience. But he batted really well, so yes, maybe have Curran bat higher up the order,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Gavaskar feels Dhoni should bat at no.5 or 6 as that is the only way he will be able to control the game.

“But at the same time, MSD needs to come up the order somewhere down the line, that is the way, he can control the game. He was out to the 2nd ball that he faced, and that can happen to anyone. But as the tournament progresses, he needs to come up a little bit, maybe at 6 or 5 and show the way,” he added.

CSK were completely outclassed by Delhi Capitals in the second innings as opener Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw dominated the bowlers and put up a stand of 138 runs for the opening wicket.

CSK bowlers looked rusty and were heavily dependent on the slowers balls to pick the wicket which didn’t work in their favour.

Gavaskar said that the batters need to score more runs for CSK as the bowler will take some time to recover from the thrashing they received against Delhi Capitals.

“The bowling is going to take some time to recover because of the pounding it took. So they have got to score more runs,” Gavaskar added.