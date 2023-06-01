MS Dhoni Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery In Mumbai

MS Dhoni's knee surgery is successful and the CSK captain is set to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni has undergone successful knee surgery in Mumbai. Dhoni, who led CSK to their fifth IPL title, struggled with a knee injury throughout the season. After consultations with the doctors, Dhoni decided to go under the knife. As per a report in CricBuzz, Dhoni will stay in hospital for a couple of days before being discharged. However, the CSK captain is fully fit.

"I spoke to him after the operation. I cannot explain what the surgery is about but we have been told it is a keyhole surgery. He sounded fine in our conversation," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed.

Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a sports medicine specialist who also operated on Rishabh Pant performed the surgery on Dhoni at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was with Dhoni during the surgery. Dhoni was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday (May 31) evening.

Amidst the retirement rumours, MS Dhoni gave a huge joy to CSK fans as he confirmed that he will be returning in IPL 2024 to play one more season. However, he admitted that he will take a call on his future ahead of IPL 2024 and will only play if he is fully fit. Dhoni will get enough time to recover as the next season of IPL is nearly 10 months away.