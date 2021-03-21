Days ahead of the start of the IPL season, skipper MS Dhoni looked to be in top form during CSK’s training session on Saturday. In the nets, Dhoni in his signature style – with a full swing of the bat – hit a monstrous six. The CSK skipper was playing a spinner as he danced down the track and hit the ball out of the park.

CSK Instagram handle shared the video and fans are loving it.

Eyes would be on Dhoni this year after a shambolic show last year where they finished last in the points table for the first-time ever. Last year all Dhoni amassed was 200 runs with the bat in 14 outings at an average of 25. His strike rate also dipped to just 116.27. Following his poor run of form, Dhoni faced massive backlash and hence it would also be interesting to see at what batting No he plays at.

Time and again, fans have felt Dhoni should bat up the order with the kind of experience he has, but he prefers to come in at the backend.

CSK would play their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

CSK Squad IPL 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma, and Cheteshwar Pujara.