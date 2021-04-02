On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup triumph, then skipper MS Dhoni – who led the team to its second WC title in 27 years – came up with a one-of-a-kind-interview to celebrate the completion of a decade.

In the unique interview, hosted by Gulf Oil – Dhoni from 2005 – who is bursting into the scene, learning the nuances of the cricketing world – interviews the seasoned Dhoni of 2021 – who has achieved almost everything on offer in the cricketing world as skipper.

The interview gets interesting when the 2005 version of Dhoni – with dreams in his eyes and a fanboy attitude asks the seasoned Dhoni about his best innings. The Dhoni of today, who is calm and composed in the interview reveals it is the 91* in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka. Dhoni says it was a different feeling altogether as our hard work had reaped the rewards.

“World Cup Finals. Uss match ko finish karne ka maaza hi kuch aur tha. 2011 Wankhede Stadium, hamare mehnat ke waje se.”

US-based oil company Gulf Oil was the one who came up with the unique interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup final Indian team’s triumph. The campaign that goes by the name ‘#GulfDhoniXDhoni’ shows the two versions of Dhoni talking about consistency, cricket, and biking.

Dhoni would doon be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL – which is a week away. Mumbai Indians will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on April 9.