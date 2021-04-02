Yes, you do not have to rub your eyes – you saw it right! On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, former India skipper MS Dhoni interviewed himself – with a twist. There were two Dhoni’s – one, a young MS with long hair and dreams in his eyes; the other, a calm, composed, seasoned Dhoni.

American-based oil company Gulf Oil was the one who came up with the one-of-a-kind-interview to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2011 World Cup final Indian team’s triumph. The campaign that goes by the name ‘#GulfDhoniXDhoni’ shows the two versions of Dhoni talking about consistency, cricket, and biking.

Click on the link in the tweet to watch the entire video.

@msdhoni from 2021 met his younger self from 2005 and they had quite a conversation about consistency. Here’s a sneak peek into what happened. Dhoni fans, cricket fans, bikers, click https://t.co/fp5XiWzmle to join us on April 2nd at 3 pm to know more! #GulfDhoniXDhoni pic.twitter.com/Yd35WajTwB Gulf Oil India (@GulfOilIndia) March 31, 2021

As the interview is about to begin, the young 2005 version Dhoni – who is not used to the cameras gets help to fix his lapel mic, while the seasoned Dhoni – who has done shoots and interviews all his life – sips a cup of coffee.

The seasoned Dhoni starts by hailing the young Dhoni for coming up with the goods early on in his career. The seasoned Dhoni talks about the 183 against Sri Lanka.

The seasoned Dhoni passes tips to his younger version of him to succeed in World cricket. He asks the young Dhoni to focus on the team’s success. The young Dhoni then asks the seasoned Dhoni about his best knock. The present Dhoni reveals the 2011 World Cup final knock of 91* was his most memorable innings.

Dhoni also speaks of his love for bikes and suggests fans use Gulf Oil.