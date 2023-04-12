MS Dhoni IPL Records: Top 5 Records CSK Skipper Can Break Or Has Broken In IPL 2023

MS Dhoni can achieve numerous milestones in IPL this year.

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 200th time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the team faces Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. Dhoni is one of the most consistent captains in IPL history. Though Mumbai Indians (MI) have won five IPL trophies, MS Dhoni's CSK is not far behind with four IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 editions).

IPL 2023 could be MS Dhoni's last as a player. Dhoni time and again said that he wants to play his last IPL match in Chennai but he couldn't get a chance in the last four years due to COVID-19. With IPL returning to his home ground, Dhoni finally managed to step on the park in front of his home crowd when CSK hosted LSG earlier in the tournament. Dhoni will be eyeing to finish IPL on a high and here are the five records he can break during IPL 2023.

Five Staggering Records MS Dhoni Can Break Or Have Broken In IPL 2023 7th batter to score 5000 IPL Runs Chennai Super Kings skipper and star batter MS Dhoni became the seventh batter in IPL history to score 5000 or more runs. He achieved the milestone during CSK's second match of IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk Stadium on April 3. He joined Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.

1st player to captain in 200 matches Dhoni, who is the most-capped player in the history of IPL, will become the first player to lead a franchise in 200 matches. CSK's fourth match of IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Chepauk will be his 200th match as Men in Yellow's captain.

1st Indian wicketkeeper to hit 250 sixes MS Dhoni has scored 232 sixes in IPL matches played so far. He needs 18 more sixes to complete 250 sixes in the cash-rich league. At the moment he is at the No. 4 position in list of batters who has smashed most sixes.

Most capped player in IPL history With 237 appearances in IPL, Dhoni has played in the most number of matches. The ongoing season is his 14th with CSK while he also played two seasons for Rising Pune Super Giants