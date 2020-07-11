Former India skipper MS Dhoni is known to be unpredictable - be it taking decisions on-the-field or life. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly agreed to that during a recent chat with India Test opener Mayank Agarwal on his birthday on a show called 'Open Nets With Mayank' - a couple of days back and narrated how he too was surprised when Dhoni walked up to him during his last Test and asked him to lead the side - a gesture that won hearts. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly spoke about the incident at Nagpur, where India was taking on Australia and also hailed Dhoni's style of leadership. <p></p> <p></p>"My last Test match in Nagpur. It was the last day, last session. I was walking down the steps at the Vidarbha Stadium. They (my teammates) stood beside me and allowed me to enter the ground," Ganguly said. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayDada?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayDada</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DadaOpensWithMayank?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DadaOpensWithMayank</a> <p></p> <p></p>The most awaited episode is out. DO NOT MISS this special segment where <a href="https://twitter.com/mayankcricket?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mayankcricket</a> gets <a href="https://twitter.com/SGanguly99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SGanguly99</a> to reveal some of the most fascinating behind the scenes stories. <p></p> <p></p>&#x1f3ac;&#x1f3a5; <a href="https://t.co/RDNhQoP6pA">https://t.co/RDNhQoP6pA</a> <a href="https://t.co/7vk0NTREmV">pic.twitter.com/7vk0NTREmV</a></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1280570616924364800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"That (handing over captaincy) was a bit of a surprise. I didn't expect it. But MS Dhoni being MS Dhoni, he is full of surprises like his captaincy. We were winning the Test match and my mind was on retirement. I don't know what I did for those 3, 4 overs," Ganguly added. <p></p><div id="also_read_619779" class="consumption-ralated-news"></div>