India head coach Ravi Shastri quashed all retirement talks about former India skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday and said that he is still good enough and one should not push him into retirement. Dhoni, who has not played cricket since the culmination of the World Cup would have been making a comeback in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, but that looks unlikely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Is Dhoni still good enough to get into the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think he has a huge amount to offer to Indian cricket. Yes, there have been one or two occasions where he has got it wrong in run chases, like that World Cup game against England. But in general, Dhoni is still a really good talent,” said Shastri while speaking to IANS.

Referring to Dhoni as a once in a generation cricketer, Shastri said only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end selectors pick.

“And be careful what you wish for because once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game who are once in generation cricketers, don’t push him into retirement early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state and in the end selectors select,” he added.

Earlier, Shastri had said that IPL will be the platform for Dhoni’s return.

Meanwhile, ICC has put all cricketing action on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 7000-mark.