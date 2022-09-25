MS Dhoni Leaves Cricket Fans In Splits With Special Press Conference

New Delhi: Cricket fans were eagerly waiting for a major announcement from former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Sunday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni had announced that he will do a press conference on Sunday and ever since that day, fans were apprehensive that he might announce his retirement from cricket and they won’t be able to see his favourite cricketer even during the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. However, nothing of this sort happened during the press conference.

As it turned out, MS Dhoni announced a launch of Oreo Biscuits in India again. He stated that launching Oreo Biscuits in India will take the Indian cricket team to the World Cup trophy this year in Australia.

Oreo Biscuits were first launched in India in 2011 and MS Dhoni said that the relaunch of the product will make sure that India win the upcoming T20I World Cup.

MS Dhoni’s press conference left a lot of cricket fans on Twitter in splits. See reactions:

Again ? Ashok (@itsme_AK47) September 25, 2022

100k live watching for this oreo launch? Sri (@Cricket1289) September 25, 2022

??? Raashid khatri (@kha90565858) September 25, 2022

Lol Cricket Crazy ?? (@CricketCrazy00) September 25, 2022

He better stay away from social media ??wtf was that RITIK SATHU (@imRitikS) September 25, 2022

Oreo deke chale gye thala ?#MSDhoni Purnima Sethi (@purnima_sethi25) September 25, 2022

Dhoni is trending in the nation for an ad promotion.. LMAO ?!! Unreal stardom!! Whatever he does, it becomes a headline.. #MSDhoni ????? (@Vidyadhar_R) September 25, 2022