New Delhi: With the remaining season of the Indian Premier League set to get underway in September, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings – who are placed second in the points table – want to reach Dubai as early as August 15 or 20. Not just CSK, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore also want to take the same route as per a report on Cricbuzz.

“We want to be there by August 15, latest by 20th and we have informed the BCCI that we want to be there by then. We are hoping to get the required permissions, without which the logistical plans will be difficult to execute,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

After having a disastrous season last year, the Dhoni-led side has bounced back to winning ways and looks good to make the playoffs. The Chennai-based franchise has played seven games this season and has won five of them. Despite Dhoni’s sip in form, the rest of the pack has come together and delivered under the able leadership of the CSK captain.

Top BCCI officials are currently in Dubai, having gone there and Oman for the launch of the Twenty20 World Cup. The IPL dates are expected only after their return, which is in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and the Indian team are in the UK and another side led by Shikhar Dhawan is in Sri Lanka. While Kohli & Co would play five Tests against England, the Dhawan-led outfit is in Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.

Veteran CSK player Suresh Raina in a recent interview said that side wants to win it for Dhoni this year and that is the goal.