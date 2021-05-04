The Chennai Super Kings have informed the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) that they do not want to play their next IPL match with Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This would come as a major setback to the tournament after the scheduled Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bangalore match had to be postponed after two KKR players contracted the virus.

On Monday, it was reported that two CSK members had also tested positive for Coronavirus. Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a bus driver were the ones who tested positive.

As per a report in the Indian Express, CSK has informed BCCI that they would take the field only if all the players who came in contact with the two CSK Covid-19 positive members got themselves tested.

The CSK official also revealed that they have requested the BCCI to reschedule the game against the Royals. If that happens, it will only add to the troubles of the BCCI.

“The coach is asymptomatic. However, as per the BCCI’s Covid protocols, everybody who has come in contact with him will have to undergo a six-day quarantine. We can’t play our next game (against Rajasthan Royals). The BCCI knows about the testing protocols and how many tests need to become negative before an all-clear is given. We have communicated it to the BCCI. They will have to reschedule the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals,” a CSK official told The Indian Express.

After the scheduled RR match on Wednesday, Chennai plays their next match against the Hyderabad franchise on May 7.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that BCCI is planning to shift the entire IPL caravan to Mumbai to avoid travel amid the pandemic. If everything goes off well, it is believed that the shifting could happen over the weekend.