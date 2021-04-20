With a couple of wins on the trot, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have not only zoomed to No 2 in the points table, but send a warning to teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, reckons ex-English skipper Michael Vaughan. With a 45-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Monday, CSK has well and truly got their campaign back on track after losing their season opener against Delhi Capitals.

“Last year, they looked like their days have been before them. Now, they have arrived in India and it looks like they have got something going. Now look at the top four, they have Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. If I was in the other teams, I would be like ‘oh, it is a bit of a warning sign coming out there,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

CSK outplayed RR in all three departments to successfully defend 187 on a wicket that assisted spin in the second part of the match surprisingly. One of the grey areas that still haunt CSK and their fans in the form of the skipper MS Dhoni. Against the Royals, he struggled in his 17-ball stay where he scored 18 runs. After the game, Dhoni admitted that the way he played his first six balls could have lost them the game on another day.

Meanwhile, RCB is yet to lose a match and is on top of the points table, while CSK with two wins in three games occupies the second spot.

A confident CSK would now take on an out-of-form KKR side on Tuesday. CSK would start overwhelming favourites given their current form.