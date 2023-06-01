MS Dhoni Likely To Undergo Surgery In Mumbai To Treat Injured Knee

MS Dhoni has flown to Mumbai to get an expert opinion on his injured knee. He is likely to undergo surgery today.

New Delhi: After leading CSK to their fifth title win, MS Dhoni gave an update about his future in IPL and said that he will try to come back next year if his body permits. Dhoni played IPL 2023 with an injured knee.

Dhoni flew to Mumbai on Wednesday and met Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the director of sports medicine with a specialisation in sports orthopaedics at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. It is understood that MS Dhoni is likely to undergo knee surgery on Thursday.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni has flown to Mumbai. "He has gone to meet Dr Padriwal and he is prepared to take the surgery route to recover fully for the next season," CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.

Ahead of the IPL, there were speculations that IPL 2023 will be MS Dhoni's last as a player. However, Dhoni confirmed that he will take a call on his future ahead of IPL 2024 and if his body permits, he will come back and play one more season.