The International Council of Cricket (ICC) on Sunday announced the T2OI team of the decade in which former India captain MS Dhoni was named the skipper. Current India captain Virat Kohli, limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah made the cut for the XI.

Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma were backed to open the batting in the star-studded outfit, while Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch found a spot at No 3 and he would be followed by Kohli. Former South African captain AB De Villiers was slotted in at No 5, followed by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of The Decade: Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga