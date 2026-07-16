MS Dhoni next CSK coach after Stephen Fleming’s exit? Ashwin says ‘There is no better person’

Chennai Super Kings are all set to start a new chapter after the end of one of the most successful partnerships in the history of IPL. As the franchise looks for a new head coach, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels there is one man who understands the team’s culture perfectly and could be the ideal man to steer the next phase.

Chennai Super Kings recently confirmed that head coach Stephen Fleming and the franchise have mutually decided to part ways, ending a remarkable association that lasted nearly two decades. Ashwin feels the time had come for CSK to embrace change, while also suggesting that MS Dhoni would be the best person to take over if he is interested in coaching.

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Ashwin reflects on Fleming and Dhoni’s successful partnership

Speaking about the long-standing partnership, Ashwin said Fleming and Dhoni complemented each other perfectly and played a huge role in CSK’s sustained success.

“Fleming really understood what ticked Dhoni, and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond,” Ashwin said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Fleming first joined Chennai Super Kings as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. Under his guidance, CSK became one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, winning five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. The franchise also reached 10 IPL finals and qualified for the playoffs 12 times during his tenure.

Ashwin backs MS Dhoni as CSK’s best coaching option

With Fleming stepping down, Ashwin believes Dhoni is the natural choice to lead the franchise from the dugout if he decides to take up the role.

The former India captain has been at the heart of Chennai Super Kings since the franchise was formed and has played a major role in shaping the team’s culture, player recruitment and decision-making over the years.

“If Dhoni is willing to do that, there is no better person that Chennai Super Kings can go after,” Ashwin said.

New coach must have full authority if Dhoni declines

Ashwin also pointed out that if Dhoni does not become head coach, CSK should appoint someone who is given complete freedom to make decisions without outside influence.

According to him, the new coach should be trusted to build the team in his own way and be accountable for the results.

“If not, they need to find someone who will be able to operate independently and take accountability for his or her own actions,” he said.

Dhoni’s presence will make the transition challenging

Ashwin admitted replacing Fleming will not be an easy task because Dhoni continues to remain one of the most influential figures at Chennai Super Kings, even without being the team’s full-time captain.

He believes any new coach will have to work in an environment where Dhoni’s experience and opinions naturally carry enormous weight.

“I think there is a small aspect of uncertainty for anybody who will walk into that dressing room. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge name, and he’s still very much a part of the discussion when you’re talking about a squad that will be picked to play,” Ashwin added.

CSK face one of the biggest decisions in franchise history

After 17 successful seasons under Stephen Fleming, Chennai Super Kings now face one of the biggest transitions in the franchise’s history. Whether the management turns to Dhoni or appoints a completely new face, the next coaching decision is expected to shape the team’s future for years to come.