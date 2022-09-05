Dubai: Star India batter Virat Kohli revealed that it was only former India captain MS Dhoni who had messaged him once he decided to quit Test captaincy earlier in the year in January after India’s 2-1 series defeat against South Africa.

Kohli had quit as the T20I captain of India after India’s dismal show in the T20 World Cup last year, where the former champions were knocked out in the group stages of the tournament. Following his decision to quit T20I captaincy, he was further removed as the ODI captain as well with the selectors deciding in favour of having one captain for limited-overs cricket.

“When I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I played in the past. It was MS Dhoni. A lot of people have my number, a lot of people give me suggestions, a lot of people talk about my game on TV. But out of those people who had my number, I didn’t get a message from anyone else barring Dhoni,” Kohli said on Sunday, September 4 at the post-match press conference after his 44-ball 60 went in vain as Pakistan edged past India in yet another last over thriller in Dubai.

“You have respect, you have a genuine connection with a few people and it looks like that (Dhoni messaging him). It’s a two-way security, I don’t want anything from them nor do they want anything from me,” he added.

“I don’t feel insecure with them, nor do they feel insecure with me. I just want to say this, if i have to tell someone about their game, I reach out individually. Even if I have to reach out to them, I do it personally,” the 33-year-old further added.

“If you are giving a suggestion in front of the entire world, it doesn’t value a lot to me. You can talk to me one-on-one if you have to suggest something to me. You genuinely then want me to do well,” said Kohli.

“I am not saying that it doesn’t matter to me. I played my cricket honestly. Till the time I play, I would play my game honestly,” he concluded.