Dubai: With days to go for the start of the second phase of the Indian Premier League, Mr IPL Suresh Raina seemed to be in high spirits. From training to doing interviews, Raina is a busy person nowadays. In a recent interview with RJ Raunac, Raina was asked who would he pick as the Prime Minister if he had to choose between MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar. Raina, who is extremely close to Dhoni, picked his CSK skipper over the legendary batsman.

“MS Dhoni. Sachin is also a player, have to give vote to the captain,” Raina picked.

Not only at CSK, but Raina and Dhoni have also spent years together in the dressing room. They have been part of some of the most memorable Indian wins. So strong is their bond that they also bid adieu to international cricket on the same day and continue to be teammates at the Chennai Super Kings camp.

During the fun-chat, Raina also went onto spill a few beans. He revealed the most miser cricketer in the team.

“There are many players. When everyone is sitting together, people try to pay their own share, that is nice. When I host, I make sure that it’s my responsibility to settle. 2-3 players are there who fake a phone call to get out, there are players like that. Jaddu,” he said.

Dhoni, Raina, and Jadeja would be in action when the second phase resumes. CSK would take on nemesis and five-tome champions Mumbai Indians in the first match on September 19.