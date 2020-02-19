Be it playing volleyball in the Maldives by the beach or taking a picture of a tiger at the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh, former India skipper MS Dhoni grabs eyeballs with whatever he does despite not playing cricket since 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand.

A video has recently surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral where the down-to-earth Dhoni can be seen inside a washroom along with India cricketer Parthiv Patel and friends singing an iconic Bollywood number.

In the video that has gone viral, he can be heard singing, “Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi”. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar in 1964.

Here is the video:

The 38-year-old was recently dropped by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from its Central contract which gave way to speculations that it is the end of the road for the most successful Indian captain ever.

“About his career, he will take a call. As selectors, our duty is to move on and identify the next generation of players and keep giving them chances,” said the former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

The two-time World Cup winner would soon be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The fixtures for CSK’s IPL 2020 matches are out. The 2019 finalists will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opener on March 29. It will be an away fixture for the Super Kings. As per the IPL 2020 schedule, CSK plays 13 matches which will have a start time of 8 PM and just one day game against Delhi Capitals.