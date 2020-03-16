After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suspended their pre-season camp due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponing of the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), skipper MS Dhoni, who returned to Ranchi on Sunday, was seen playing badminton in order to stay fit.

In a video that surfaced on the social space, Dhoni is seen playing badminton in track pants.

No day off for fitness freak MS Dhoni, as he resumes badminton session in Ranchi.😇🔥 #FitnessFreak #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/z1ZDVHRkCa MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) March 16, 2020

Earlier, CSK posted a video where Thala, as he is popularly known among fans was spotted sighing autographs and obliging selfies.

It has become your home, sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen,” a tweet from CSK said with a short video of fans queuing up to get a glimpse of Dhoni as the former India captain bid adieu.

“It has become your home sir!” Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL team owners held a meeting in Mumbai on Saturday where they decided to follow the ‘wait and watch’ policy till closer to the end of the month. Only then will they decide on the next course of action with regard to the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL.

The government on Wednesday had cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare.

In the meeting held at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15.