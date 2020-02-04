Former India skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/MS-Dhoni">MS Dhoni</a> makes news with all his actions - be it on-the-field or off it. He is loved by his fans and a video that surfaced during his family trip in Madhya Pradesh recently where he was mobbed by fans is a testament of that. <p></p> <p></p>He is currently on a vacation in the picturesque Maldives, where he was spotted playing volleyball with friends. The video was shared on a fan page and has ever since gone viral. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video where you can see Dhoni playing volleyball in a casual black vest and shorts: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> spotted playing Volleyball with friends in Maldives &#x2764;&#xfe0f;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MSDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/RqrdlfeZaY">pic.twitter.com/RqrdlfeZaY</a></p> <p></p> Dhoni Raina Team (@dhoniraina_team) <a href="https://twitter.com/dhoniraina_team/status/1224534139543511040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In his trip to the Maldives, the 38-year-old and his wife Sakshi is in the company of former India cricketer Rudra Pratap Singh and his wife. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hello Maldives! Here we come! <a href="https://t.co/5R5lIbGOYM">pic.twitter.com/5R5lIbGOYM</a></p> <p></p> R P Singh (@rpsingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/rpsingh/status/1223883116277710848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Dhoni was spotted driving a speedboat in the Maldives under the supervision of the captain of the ship. Surely Dhoni is making the most of his downtime away from cricket. <p></p> <p></p>The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India's heartbreaking loss against the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>He was also dropped from the BCCI's central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement. <p></p> <p></p>He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.