MS Dhoni Poses For Pictures With Groundstaff As His Other Teammates Celebrate CSK's Win in IPL 2023 final, Video Goes Viral
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was seen clicking pictures with the ground staff after the victory, photos went viral.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings became the five-time IPL champions after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final showdown of IPL 2023 on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium.
It was a nail-biting match, as till the last ball no one could predict the results.
After their innings, GT set a target of 214/4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai only faced three balls when the game was interrupted due to rain. The game resumed at 12:10 after a long delay due to a wet field. The revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja, who came to bat after former India captain MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck, All eyes were on him, as ten runs were required in two balls to register their victory. He smashed one six and one four and helped him side lift their fifth IPL trophy.
After the game, when everyone was celebrating the victory, MS Dhoni was seen talking to the ground staff at the stadium. He also clicked a few pictures with them, which went viral all over the internet.
he is lke one of our family...
???? ??? ^ ...?? (@DvSuruli02) May 29, 2023
Dhoni Opened Up About His Retirement Plans
During post match presentation CSK captain was asked about his future in IPL, when he clarified that even thought it is best time for him to announce the retirement but he will come back and play.
When asked after his retirement plans, Dhoni said," Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them".
"You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am," Dhoni added.
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS