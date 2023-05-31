New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings became the five-time IPL champions after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final showdown of IPL 2023 on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was a nail-biting match, as till the last ball no one could predict the results.

After their innings, GT set a target of 214/4 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Chennai only faced three balls when the game was interrupted due to rain. The game resumed at 12:10 after a long delay due to a wet field. The revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja, who came to bat after former India captain MS Dhoni got out for a golden duck, All eyes were on him, as ten runs were required in two balls to register their victory. He smashed one six and one four and helped him side lift their fifth IPL trophy.

After the game, when everyone was celebrating the victory, MS Dhoni was seen talking to the ground staff at the stadium. He also clicked a few pictures with them, which went viral all over the internet.