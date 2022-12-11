New Delhi: Ishan Kishan joined an elite list of players, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman, as he whacked a blazing double hundred in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh.

Studded with 24 boundaries and 10 maximums, Kishan’s 210 propelled India to a mammoth total of 409-8 in 50 overs. Kishan overshadowed Virat Kohli, who too scored a blistering century, during his scintillating knock. The twin centuries helped India register a mammoth 227-run win over Bangladesh and avoid the clean sweep. Interestingly, Kishan was unlikely to play the game but Rohit Sharma’s injury opened the doors for him and he made most of the opportunity.

Ishan Kishan’s coach Uttam Majumdar opened up on 24 year old’s blistering double century and revealed what MS Dhoni used to say about the southpaw. Uttam revealed that MS Dhoni was certain that Ishan Kishan will play for India in future.

“Even before Ishan made his India debut, I know MS would tell him that if a talent like him doesn’t play for the country for a long time, he will be doing injustice not to anyone else but himself”, Majumdar said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Majumdar further revealed that he told Kishan’s father that his son will be very unlucky if he doesn’t play for India.

“The first day Ishan came for training, he was so tiny, that I fed him with under-arm balls and that kid played perfect cover drives. The moment I saw a few cover drives from a six-year-old, I told Pranav ji, your son is special and he has to be unlucky if he doesn’t play for India”, he added.

Ishan Kishan clobbered 10 sixes during his mammoth knock. Majumdar gave an insight about Ishan Kishan’s training and revealed how he generates such brutal power despite being very small in frame. “You saw those 10 sixes today and what you must have realised is the kind of power he generates despite such a small frame. It hasn’t happened overnight. There would be months of training when he would bat two sessions and play at least 500 to 600 balls at the nets per day. Out of them, at least 200 balls were about dedicated power-hitting”, he said.