As expected, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni got a rousing reception as he reached Chennai to join the CSK camp which starts in a week's time. The hotel staff gave Dhoni a grand welcome on reaching the city on Wednesday night. Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video on the micro-blogging site to post a video where fans are already gushing love for the CSK skipper. <p></p> <p></p>Grand receptions and massive fanfare is nothing new for the former India skipper. He has fans rooting for f=him from all across the globe. He has been a cricketing ambassador for years. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how he got love from the fans in Chennai: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Singa Nadai to start off the day with! Thala Coming! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DenComing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DenComing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> &#x1f49b;&#x1f981; <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/nu6XOmJ8qo">pic.twitter.com/nu6XOmJ8qo</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1367316724333178885?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Fans would be hoping he delivers this time after CSK finished last in UAE in 2020. The CSK side has brought in new players at the auction and offloaded a few. <p></p> <p></p>At the recently concluded auction, CSK bought Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagath Verma, and M Harisankar Reddy. Also, CSK traded batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the auction. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has always maintained that he wants to prepare a team that can carry the legacy of the franchise forward. <p></p><h3>Here's the Final squad of CSK for IPL 2021:</h3> <p></p>MS Dhoni (C &amp; WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.