As expected, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni got a rousing reception as he reached Chennai to join the CSK camp which starts in a week’s time. The hotel staff gave Dhoni a grand welcome on reaching the city on Wednesday night. Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter on Thursday to share a video on the micro-blogging site to post a video where fans are already gushing love for the CSK skipper.

Grand receptions and massive fanfare is nothing new for the former India skipper. He has fans rooting for f=him from all across the globe. He has been a cricketing ambassador for years.

Here is how he got love from the fans in Chennai:

Fans would be hoping he delivers this time after CSK finished last in UAE in 2020. The CSK side has brought in new players at the auction and offloaded a few.

At the recently concluded auction, CSK bought Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagath Verma, and M Harisankar Reddy. Also, CSK traded batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals, ahead of the auction.

Dhoni has always maintained that he wants to prepare a team that can carry the legacy of the franchise forward.

Here’s the Final squad of CSK for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.