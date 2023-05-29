MS Dhoni Retirement: Kapil Dev Gives Fans Sensible Advice, 'Say Thank You And Let Him Go'

Kapil Dev said that MS Dhoni cannot play all his life so his retirement is not far away. Kapil urged the fans to thank Dhoni for his contributions.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's IPL retirement is a hot topic of debate. Speculations are rife that IPL 2023 is MS Dhoni's last as a player. The fans are also doing their best to give MSD a fitting farewell, accompanying the team wherever they go.

The IPL final between CSK vs GT on May 28 was washed out due to rain and the summit clash will now be played on the reserve Day, on May 28. Despite the bad weather, the fans waited in the rain for the match, which could be MS Dhoni's last as a player, to start. The fans are very emotional about MS Dhoni and want him to play for many more years, with a few suggesting Dhoni to play as an impact player, however, that is not practically possible given MS Dhoni's age.

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev said that fans should thank MS Dhoni for his contribution to Indian cricket, rather than wishing him to play for another few years.

"He has been playing IPL for 15 years. Why is it that we are only talking about Dhoni? He has done his work. What more do we want from him? Do we want him to play all his life? That is not going to happen. We should instead be thankful that he played for 15 years."Whether he plays next year or not, before departing he has played impressively. He may not have scored big runs but he led the team to the final and it shows what is the importance of a skipper in the game of cricket."

MS Dhoni has led CSK brilliantly this year, with the team making their 10th final appearance. Dhoni also did well with the bat and hit a few lusty blows in the final overs to help CSK finish on a high. All CSK fans are hoping that MS Dhoni bid adieu to the game with an IPL trophy.