Mumbai: Speculations have been rife over the past two seasons whether MS Dhoni will continue to play IPL or not. While he gets ready to lead the charge for CSK in 2022 after a glorious run in the year gone by, the question once again props up – will Dhoni play IPL 2023? With the world and Dhoni’s fans clueless over what future holds in store, a CSK official told InsideSport about what is happening. As per the official, CSK is unclear about Dhoni’s future.

“It’s his call. We can’t make a comment on when he will take that call. For us, it’s important that MS plays for many years. But he hasn’t conveyed yet when he will take the call,” a CSK official told InsideSport.

Dhoni’s form with the bat has been a major concern for the side. He scored just 114 runs in 16 matches at an average of just 16.28 – his worst. But the franchise is not worried about his batting form as long as the side keeps winning.

The CSK official was also asked who will lead the side once Dhoni is done. To that, he said: “There is no question of deciding the next captain. We have a great bunch of players and when MS decides to call it quits, we will take a call. We have not even discussed that situation yet.”

Meanwhile, CSK will play the season opener against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash when the 2021 finalists clash.