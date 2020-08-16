<a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ms-dhoni/">MS Dhoni</a> - who stunned his fans by announcing his international retirement on Saturday evening (August 15) - is popular - not only among fans but cricketers as well. While Indian cricketers, Bollywood, and politicians from the country wished him all the best for his future endeavours, Pakistan ex-cricketers also took to social media and praised the current CSK skipper. <p></p> <p></p>From Shoaib Akhtar to Shahid Afridi and Danish Kaneria - all of them had kind words for the former India captain. <p></p> <p></p>"A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni," wrote Shoaib Akhtar and shared a video where he hailed the 39-year-old. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played. We call him Mahendra Singh Dhoni. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DhoniRetires?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DhoniRetires</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mahendrasinghdhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mahendrasinghdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a></p> <p></p>Watch the full video here <a href="https://t.co/jLtVsfjejG">https://t.co/jLtVsfjejG</a> <a href="https://t.co/hcdVi6F8MT">pic.twitter.com/hcdVi6F8MT</a> <p></p> <p></p> Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/1294702670238941184?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future," Afridi wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">One of the true legends of Indian cricket and one of the greatest captains, congratulations on a great career MS Dhoni! All the best for your future. <a href="https://t.co/ruw8hQ5z8Z">https://t.co/ruw8hQ5z8Z</a></p> <p></p> Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/SAfridiOfficial/status/1294664948816261120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">"Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahani"! My best wishes to most successful captain of Indian Cricket team </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni" data-focusable="true">@msdhoni </a></span>for his future endeavours. World will miss the finisher!" Danish Kaneria. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hun, Pal Do Pal Meri Kahani"! <p></p> <p></p>My best wishes to most successful captain of Indian Cricket team <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> for his future endeavours. World will miss the finisher! <a href="https://t.co/yX5qFpir4u">pic.twitter.com/yX5qFpir4u</a></p> <p></p> Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) <a href="https://twitter.com/DanishKaneria61/status/1294715460538302465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has arguably been the best captain to have led the country. He also holds the unique distinction of leading India to victory in all three ICC tournaments - 2007 World T20, 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.