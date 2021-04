MS Dhoni Returns Becomes India's No.1 Trend Before CSK vs DC Clash in IPL 2021

As expected, MS Dhoni became India’s top trend ahead of CSK’s IPL 2021 opener against DC on Saturday. Dhoni – who has not played cricket for six months – would be making a comeback and fans are excited. What more, Dhoni would be up against his pupil Rishabh Pant – who has recently been made the captain of the Capitals in the absence of Shreyas Iyer.

This is a much-awaited contest because both the captains are similar in nature. Both are wicketkeepers and are both explosive with the bat.

Here is how fans reacted ahead of the game: