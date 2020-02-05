From driving a speedboat to playing volleyball, former India skipper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/MS-Dhoni">MS Dhoni</a>, who is on a sabbatical, is making the most his time in the Maldives. <p></p> <p></p>In the latest video that has surfaced on the internet, the 38-year-old can be spotted treating former India internationals - RP Singh and Piyush Chawla with panipuris. <p></p> <p></p>His former colleagues can be seen relishing the dish. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that has gone viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!&#x1f468;&#x200d;&#x1f373; <p></p> <p></p>Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! &#x1f970;&#x1f924;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MahiInMaldives?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MahiInMaldives</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/NFjGcuMT1h">pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h</a></p> <p></p> MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/msdfansofficial/status/1224755646676881408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, he was mobbed by fans in Madhya Pradesh where he was on a vacation with his wife Sakshi in the Kanha National Park. <p></p> <p></p>The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India's heartbreaking loss against the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>He was also dropped from the BCCI's central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement. Officially, he has not confirmed anything on his retirement. <p></p> <p></p>He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.