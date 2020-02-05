From driving a speedboat to playing volleyball, former India skipper MS Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical, is making the most his time in the Maldives.

In the latest video that has surfaced on the internet, the 38-year-old can be spotted treating former India internationals – RP Singh and Piyush Chawla with panipuris.

His former colleagues can be seen relishing the dish.

Here is the video that has gone viral:

Straight outta Maldives, our rockstar is seen making a couple of pani puris!👨‍🍳 Our favorite chat just became even more delectable! 🥰🤤#MahiInMaldives #Dhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/NFjGcuMT1h MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 4, 2020

Not long back, he was mobbed by fans in Madhya Pradesh where he was on a vacation with his wife Sakshi in the Kanha National Park.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss against the Kiwis in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

He missed the series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies before he was also not named in the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODIs against Australia.

He was also dropped from the BCCI’s central contract recently which stirred rumours of his retirement. Officially, he has not confirmed anything on his retirement.

He will soon be seen donning the yellow jersey for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where he will lead the team.