MS Dhoni Set To Captain CSK In 200th IPL Match Against Rajasthan Royals At MA Chidambaram Stadium

MS Dhoni will become first Indian captain to lead a franchise in 200 IPL matches.

CSK vs RR: CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on the cusp of a massive milestone ahead of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) next fixture against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The upcoming game will be MS Dhoni's 200th match as CSK captain. Dhoni will become the first Indian captain to lead an IPL franchise in 200 IPL matches.

CSK have got off to a great start in IPL 2023. The team suffered a close defeat to Gujarat Titans in the first game but bounced back to defeat Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in their next two matches. The game against RR won't be easy as the Sanju Samson-led side is also playing quality cricket. CSK's strength at home has been their spinners but RR too has Ashwin and Chahal at their disposal which makes the coming game very interesting.

Would Like To Win And Give It As A Gift To MS Dhoni On His 200th Match As CSK Captain: Ravindra Jadeja Speaking on MS Dhoni's 200 games as CSK captain, Ravindra Jadeja said that the team will be looking to win the game and give it as a gift to MS Dhoni.

"Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said during the pre-match press conference.

On playing against a quality RR team, Jadeja said that the batters need to apply themself against a quality RR bowling attack. "Yeah, you can say that. When you come to Chennai you are always hoping that spinners will do the job for you. They have quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. It will be a good battle.

"As a batting unit, we have to apply ourselves and pick those areas where we can hit boundaries. That will be challenging. As a batsman it is not going to be that easy. Batters need to capitalise and pick those gaps," Jadeja said.

When asked about a safe total, Jadeja said, "Nowadays nothing is safe. Because they are chasing down 212. We have to be very disciplined and have to read the conditions very well."