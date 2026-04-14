MS Dhoni set to play against KKR as former New Zealand star drops major hint, says…

Former New Zealand star opens up on MS Dhoni's inclusion against KKR in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

ms dhoni ipl return

As calf injury forced MS Dhoni out of the first two weeks of IPL 2026, former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan opined that if the wicketkeeper-batter is fit then Chennai Super Kings should bring him in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday as an impact substitute, where he may not have to do a lot of running.

MS Dhoni starts training on nets for IPL 2026

On Monday, Dhoni had a short hit in the nets towards the fag end of CSK’s training session under lights at Chepauk, but limited himself to facing throwdowns from the support staff, including batting coach Mike Hussey. While he has been training with his teammates, Dhoni is yet to hit full tilt.

Mitchell McClenaghan backs MS Dhoni’s inclusion vs KKR clash

â€œIf MS Dhoni is fit, then CSK should bring him in as the impact player. If the team management feels they need a short burst of runs from him, especially when they are chasing, then bringing him in as the impact sub will allow them to make the best use of his batting abilities. Playing as an impact player will mean he may not have to do a lot of running,” McClenaghan told JioStar.

Dhoni has missed the first four games for CSK and might miss the fifth one on Tuesday, too. He hasn’t been travelling with the team for away matches, nor for their home matches at Chepauk. He is likely to miss his fifth straight game this Tuesday.

“He can just come in, smack the ball into the stands and do his job of finishing in style. His aggressive stroke-making ability will come in handy for Chennai when they are chasing big scores. I think that is a good way to get Dhoni back into the groove. His presence will really give a lot of strength to the lower middle order of CSK,” he added.

After losing three games on the trot, CSK posted their first win on Sunday against Delhi Capitals. Sanju Samson (115*) and Jamie Overton (4-18) were the architects of the win.

With IANS Inputs.