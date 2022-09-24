New Delhi: Former team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has slammed team India’s critics for criticizing the team for their recent poor outings. India had a horrible outing in the Asia Cup and were knocked out before the final after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4.

The team then suffered a loss against Australia in the first T20I in Mohali. Despite scoring 208 runs in 20 overs, team India failed to defend the target. However, they bounced back in the second T20I and defeated Australia by six wickets in a rain-curtailed match. However, critics have slammed the team for inconsistent performances saying that the team cannot win the T20 World Cup if they continue to play this way.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni said it’s very easy to sit and comment from outside, but a cricket match is won or lost on the ground and the other team is also out there to win. “Sitting on the outside, it’s always easy to say we should have played in a certain way but it’s not easy. We are representing our country but the opposition players are also representing their country too,” Dhoni said as quoted by odisha tv.

Dhoni also said that it’s human to make mistakes during the game and no one does that intentionally. Dhoni revealed that he stayed calm in those situations as the player is already under pressure after a mistake and putting him even more under pressure will make things worse.

“Honestly, when players are on the field, no one wants to make any mistakes whether it’s misfielding or dropped catches,” the 41-year-old said.

“I always try and get into other players’ shoes to figure out why a player dropped a catch or why somebody misfielded. Throwing tantrums does not help matters. There are already 40,000 people watching from the stands and crores of people watching the action on television and through other mediums. I have to see what the reason was,” he added.