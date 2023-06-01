MS Dhoni Spotted In Mumbai With Bhagavad Gita Ahead Of Knee Surgery, Pic Goes Viral
MS Dhoni is in Mumbai and is set to undergo knee surgery today. MS Dhoni was spotted in Mumbai with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.
Mumbai: MS Dhoni had a brilliant outing in the IPL 2023 and led his team to their fifth IPL title. Dhoni also gave a big update about his retirement and said that he will try to come back and play for one more year in IPL. MS Dhoni was nursing a knee injury throughout the season yet he played all games and did well for the team, hitting some lusty blows.
MS Dhoni on Wednesday flew to Mumbai to get a consultation about his injured knee. As per reports, MS Dhoni is all set to undergo surgery today. Meanwhile, a picture of MS Dhoni in Mumbai with Bhagavat Gita is going viral on social media.
MS Dhoni To Play In IPL 2024
After leading CSK to their fifth IPL win, MS Dhoni confirmed that he will be back in IPL 2024 if his body permits. "Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least one more season. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift (to the fans). The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them," Dhoni said.
