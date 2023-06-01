MS Dhoni Spotted In Mumbai With Bhagavad Gita Ahead Of Knee Surgery, Pic Goes Viral

Mumbai: MS Dhoni had a brilliant outing in the IPL 2023 and led his team to their fifth IPL title. Dhoni also gave a big update about his retirement and said that he will try to come back and play for one more year in IPL. MS Dhoni was nursing a knee injury throughout the season yet he played all games and did well for the team, hitting some lusty blows.

MS Dhoni on Wednesday flew to Mumbai to get a consultation about his injured knee. As per reports, MS Dhoni is all set to undergo surgery today. Meanwhile, a picture of MS Dhoni in Mumbai with Bhagavat Gita is going viral on social media.