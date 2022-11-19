MS Dhoni Takes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav For A Ride In His Brand New Kia EV6

New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni and his love for cars and bikes is world known. Dhoni has a massive collection of luxury cars and vintage bikes. MS Dhoni recently added Kia EV6 to his posh collection of cars and motorcycles. Kia EV6 is a five-seater fully electric SUV. Meanwhile, in a video that is going viral on social media, MS Dhoni took cricketers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav for a ride in his brand-new SUV.

Dhoni will next be seen in a 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League as a captain of Chennai Super Kings. CSK had a mediocre outing in the 2022 season and MS Dhoni will be eyeing to hand CSK their fifth IPL title in 2023. CSK recently announced their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL auction next month.

Amidst all the speculations of a rift between CSK and Ravindra Jadeja, the franchise decided to retain the all-rounder. However, the Men in Yellow ended their long association with veteran cricketer Dwayne Bravo. The IPL auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi.

CSK Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana