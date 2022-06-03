MS Dhoni Talks About Importance Of Playing District Cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has achieved numerous accolades in his playing career. He won almost every ICC trophy in international cricket before retirement and believes that the foundation for all the trophies was laid when he played in district cricket.

Dhoni was speaking at a ceremony to mark the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association. He stressed that one has to work hard and form himself while playing for his district or school. He was part of the event as the chief guest alongside former ICC Chairman and former BCCI president N Srinivasan. The Chennai Super Kings star also lauded Thiruvallar District Cricket Association for completing 25 years.

“Initially when I started playing cricket, they want, or the will was to score in that tournament. Why? Because, you could represent your district. Why do you want to represent your district? So when you play an inter-district tournament and you do well, and you are called for the selection trials for the state,” said MS Dhoni.

He added, “And, I feel that is the urge that all you (young) cricketers need to have. And, what is very important is to be proud of the district that you represent, because when we start playing cricket, you want to play for school and do well for the school. But ultimately, you want to get selected for the district team. From the district, you want to do well and get selected for the state. Then, you want to compete at the Ranji Trophy level and ultimately, you want to represent India”

MS Dhoni heaped a lot of praise on his district cricket association back home. The wicket-keeper batsman thanked them to help him grow as a top bastman. He stated, “We are celebrating the success of a district cricket association. So, a lot of that I will speak is also to thank my district cricket association back home. When we talk about the grassroots-level of cricket, what you really need is cricket from where it starts, and where it is governed.”

“And, I always felt for me grassroots cricket was school-level cricket, because it is a place where you want students to play all the different sports, but at the same time the responsibility comes to the district cricket association to organise a cricket tournament where all the schools of the district, they make sure that it is prestigious enough to compete,” concluded Dhoni.