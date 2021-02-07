IPL 2021 would be special in all probability as the lucrative tournament returns to its home – India. It could also be an exciting season as fans could see the comeback of Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar. The 21-year-old has finally registered for the cash-rich league and now it is going to be interesting to see if he gets a bidder.

Sreesanth could also return to the league after a gap of eight years and that would spice up the fourteenth season. As the tournament gears up to witness a few debuts and comebacks – here is a look at Indian stars who could play their last season in the league.

MS Dhoni: With the IPL veteran and former India captain turning 40, it is highly unlikely he will continue beyond the 2021 season. Dhoni has been synonymous with the franchise since its inception. He has led the CSK side to three IPL titles. Last season, the team finished last and this time they would like to bounce back. Given the experience and knowledge Dhoni has of the game, he could surely be associated with the franchise as a mentor.

Harbhajan Singh: Another player who could be playing his last IPL season in 2021. Harbhajan has been one of the highest wicket-takers as a spinner in the history of the league. He has already retired from international cricket and then pulled out of IPL last year citing ‘personal reasons’. It would first be interesting to see if he gets a bid or remains unsold at the auction.

Robin Uthappa: The IPL veteran has not been in the best of form in the IPL recently. He has had his moments in the tournament with KKR where he played a crucial part with Gautam Gambhir at the top of the order. Looks like he has past his prime and this could very well be his last season.

Ambati Rayudu: Rayudu has been a part of the CSK franchise for a number of seasons now. He has helped the side win big matches in the past, but his form has been poor in the last season. In 2019, he retired from international cricket after not getting picked in the World Cup side but again made a comeback.

Piyush Chawla: The leg-spinner was a part of the CSK outfit last season, but did not get to play a lot of matches. With CSK looking at building a team for the future, it is highly unlikely, he will be a part of their plans for the future.