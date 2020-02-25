MS Dhoni is set to begin his preparations for the IPL 2020 as he starts training for Chennai Super Kings from Monday, March 2. Dhoni, along with two more players, will join other members of the CSK squad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, exactly four weeks ahead of the IPL 2020 openers where the three-time winners will take on defending champions and four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

According to CSK CEO K S Viswanathan, Dhoni will be training with players who are available as the full preparatory camp of the team begins on March 19. Dhoni, with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu is expected to train for a couple of weeks before taking another short break and returning in time before the tournament begins.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket in July last year during India’s semifinal defeat at the World Cup to New Zealand. Although he has stayed away from batting, the 38-year-old did turn out for Jharkhand in the nets last month a day after he was left out of BCCI’s Central Contracts list and looked pretty good. In his first nets session in six month, Dhoni seemed to be middling everything, convincing Jharkhand coach Rajiv Kumar that the former India skipper is ready for his next cricketing assignment the IPL.

“I will be honest I thought there will be a bit of rustiness as Dhoni has not trained for quite some time,” Kumar had told IANS. “The last time we had spoken, he had said that he would start in January and here you go. He is a man of his words and it came as no surprise that he was out there training with the guys just like any other regular Jharkhand player. But what surprised me most was how he middled almost every ball, be it in the pacer’s net or the spinner’s net. He even took throwdowns just like a player going through the batting drills does.”

In fact, Suresh Raina had also provided an update on Dhoni’s CSK plans. Few people know Dhoni better than Raina. The two have shared the Indian and the CSK dressing room for numerous years and are known to be close friends. On what the future holds for India’s most successful captain, Raina revealed he would personally want Dhoni to play further, but added that if Dhoni wants to go out, he won’t make much noise about it

“Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of the IPL,” Raina had told Times of India. “Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family. If he wants to leave the game, he will go out without making a big fuss. I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward.”